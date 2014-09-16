Latest Stories

hg5_0.jpg

13 new Mockingjay images + why Jennifer Lawrence never gets bored with Katniss

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Sep 16, 2014

We're in the autumnal big-budget drought. Only one thing to do -- stare at Mockingjay photos and wait impatiently.

Guardians of the Galaxy is presently sitting pretty as the top-grossing film in the U.S. this year at just over $305 million. Looking around, it doesn't have much in the way of competition -- except for the new Hunger Games movie, of course. Catching Fire garnered almost $425 million domestically alone in 2013, so Mockingjay Part One could very well unseat the titan that is Guardians.

Sadly, Mockingjay ain't out until the end of November, so we've got quite a wait still. Fortunately, we're just close enough to the film's release that promotional stuff is starting to trickle out. 

First up, Jennifer Lawrence talked a little about playing Katniss Everdeen, saying she's "a dream character, she is the reluctant hero, she is constantly evolving and changing, so even though I play her in four movies, I never get bored." Lawrence also weighed in on her new costume, calling it "scary and very intense but feminine at the same time."

So there's that. But more importantly, we've got 13 new promotional photos for you to gander at. They're pretty and might give you a little something to speculate about while you wait for two months to pass.

(via Comic Book Movie)

hg10.jpg
hg11.jpg
hg12.jpg
hg13.jpg
hg1.jpg
hg2.jpg
hg3.jpg
hg4.jpg
hg5.jpg
hg6.jpg
hg7.jpg
hg8.jpg
hg9.jpg
