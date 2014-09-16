13 new Mockingjay images + why Jennifer Lawrence never gets bored with Katniss

We're in the autumnal big-budget drought. Only one thing to do -- stare at Mockingjay photos and wait impatiently.

Guardians of the Galaxy is presently sitting pretty as the top-grossing film in the U.S. this year at just over $305 million. Looking around, it doesn't have much in the way of competition -- except for the new Hunger Games movie, of course. Catching Fire garnered almost $425 million domestically alone in 2013, so Mockingjay Part One could very well unseat the titan that is Guardians.

Sadly, Mockingjay ain't out until the end of November, so we've got quite a wait still. Fortunately, we're just close enough to the film's release that promotional stuff is starting to trickle out.

First up, Jennifer Lawrence talked a little about playing Katniss Everdeen, saying she's "a dream character, she is the reluctant hero, she is constantly evolving and changing, so even though I play her in four movies, I never get bored." Lawrence also weighed in on her new costume, calling it "scary and very intense but feminine at the same time."

So there's that. But more importantly, we've got 13 new promotional photos for you to gander at. They're pretty and might give you a little something to speculate about while you wait for two months to pass.

