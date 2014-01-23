Latest Stories

Hamill-Reddit.jpg

13 things we learned about Star Wars + more from Mark Hamill's Reddit AMA

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jan 23, 2014

Mark Hamill let Reddit ask him anything yesterday, and as usual, he was full of amusing stories.

The once and future Luke Skywalker took quickly to the popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) format, fielding questions on everything from his secrets to a happy marriage, his favorite kind of soup, how he likes his guacamole, what his favorite movies are and, of course, lots and lots of Star Wars talk.

In the course of his AMA, Hamill returned time and time again to questions about the saga that made him a star. He talked about moments on the set, props, blue milk, that big Empire Strikes Back twist and, perhaps most importantly, the future of Luke Skywalker ... though he sadly didn't end up saying much with regard to that.

The whole feed is certainly entertaining, and you can read it all here, but if you'd rather just peruse the highlights, we rounded up a baker's dozen of our favorite Hamill answers in the gallery below, including a lot of Star Wars. Check it out. 

(Via Reddit)

Hamill-Batman.jpg
On whether Luke could beat Batman in a fight: "Well you know Batman is physically much more...
Hamill-Blue-Milk.jpg
On what that blue milk tasted like:"It was ghastly! Since it was a prop, I wanted to matter of...
Hamill-Deleted Scene.jpg
On a deleted scene in A New Hope that he'd like to have back:"There was a scene at the beginning of...
Hamill-Episode-7.jpg
On his appearance in Episode VII: "Haha. I’m not being coy, really. When I find something out, I’ll...
Hamill-Fan-Request.png
On the strangest request he ever got from a fan:"There's a lot of nice people who ask me to sign...
Hamill-Holiday-Speciail.jpg
On what he thinks of the Star Wars Holiday Speciai, then and now: "Oh yeah. I thought it was a...
Hamill-Jabba.png
On what it was like inside a Tauntaun, and inside Jabba: "You know, warm and cozy. I also got...
Hamill-Joker.jpg
On his favorite moment voicing The Joker:"Oh I just remembered another thing where I got to sing a...
Hamill-Kept.jpg
On what he kept from the Star Wars films:"I kept something from each film. From the first I kept my...
Hamill-Lightsaber.jpg
On his favorite lightsaber color:"I just worked with Samuel L Jackson and he reminded me he had a...
Hamill-Older-Luke.jpg
On what older Luke might be like, and whether or not he'll have a beard:"Well based on what has...
Hamill-R2.png
On who he knows will return for Episode VII: "The only character I know for sure is returning is my...
Hamill-Vader-Luke.jpg
On Harrison Ford's reaction to the "I am your father" reveal: "Irvin Kirshner brought me aside, and...
