StephenKing.jpg

13 unfilmed Stephen King stories that need to make it to the screen

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Sep 19, 2014

If you grew up in America in the 1980s or 1990s, you knew who Stephen King was even if you'd never read a word of his fiction. You knew not just because his name was stamped on books in every supermarket and Price Club, but because it was also stamped on movie posters, trailers and countless ads for TV movies and miniseries based on his work. Even if, like me, you lived in a house where his books weren't allowed for many years, you knew who he was if you had a television; his name is just that inescapable. 

Despite all of those movies and all of those hours of television, though, King's still proven too prolific for even Hollywood to keep up with, and his massive body of work is still filled with stories that have never made it to the screen, from full-length novels to novellas to short stories. Some of them are classic horror stories, others are dark fantasy, and others are realistic psychological thrillers, and they're all just waiting for filmmakers to bring them to life as feature films, TV series, miniseries or short films. 

Right now, a new adaptation of The Stand from director Josh Boone seems to be the hottest King film property out there, but we're skeptical, mostly because we just can't see that massive novel being successfully crammed down into a feature film, even a long one. Instead of complaining about that, though, we decided to look at the King stories that have never been filmed in any form but should be. The selections that follow don't include every King story that hasn't been adapted (and some stories weren't included because, like Cell, they're already on their way to the screen), but they are some of our favorites.

Check out the King books and stories we'd most like to see onscreen for the first time in the gallery below, then let us know which ones you want to see in the comments. 

9-19King3.jpg
The Dark Tower: Yeah, we know, this epic saga's been in various stages of almost-getting-made for...
9-19King4.jpeg
The Eyes of the Dragon: Though it's had a couple of false starts in development, The Eyes of the...
9-19King1.jpg
Lisey's Story: Josh Boone, who's now the man at the helm of The Stand movie, announced last year...
9-19King11.jpg
The Talisman: A collaboration between King and fellow horror master Peter Straub, this dark fantasy...
9-19King5.jpg
The Long Walk: Long before The Hunger Games graced our bookshelves with its depiction of teenagers...
9-19King7.jpg
From a Buick 8: This novel is one in a long line of King stories that almost made it to the screen...
9-19King13.jpg
"The Monkey": King's Skeleton Crew collection has already given us movies like The Mist and the...
9-19King6.jpg
The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon: Like many of King's best novels, this is a book with a simple...
9-19King8.jpg
Duma Key: Duma Key is a novel that begins with a kind of supernatural curiosity and, as it unfolds...
9-19King12.jpg
"The Breathing Method": King's 1982 collection of four novellas, Different Seasons, has spawned...
9-19King9.jpg
11/22/63: This is one of those novels that doesn't seem like it should work, but it turned out to...
9-19King10.jpg
"The Gingerbread Girl": We often think of King as the man who gave us haunted hotels and...
9-19King14.jpg
"N.": This novella was adapated into a "graphic video" series before its release in the Just After...
Tag: Stephen King

