The Boys' TCA panel promises 'one of the most current shows on TV'
Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Maker 2, Link's Awakening remake among mountain of upcoming games announced
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
Amazon: LOTR series has ‘no timetable’; The Expanse lands this year; ‘Power’ adaptation charges up; more
Titanfall.jpg

14 games from E3 2014 that genre fans should be excited about

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 12, 2014

E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2013 was an exciting event ... if you like hardware. It was there we got a better look at the new generation of consoles, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. As for the games themselves, we were underwhelmed. But 2014 is a different year. Dare I even say a better one?

Here in 2014, we finally get to see what the consoles can bring to the table. With more demos than you can shake a gamepad at, and plenty of game trailers to engage and entice you, E3 is giving us the games we wanted last year but couldn't have.

So, what can sci-fi fans look forward to? A ton of interesting, playable, exciting games, if E3 tells it like it is. In fact, if the games are even a fraction as exciting as the trailers and announcements, we're going to have a great year ahead of us.

It's game on, people. Game on.

Have you seen any E3 reports that excited you? Any games that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Halo5_0.jpg
Halo: Master Chief Collection and Halo 5For those of you who like your graphics spit-shined you're...
Titanfall.jpg
Titanfall 2Although news of Titanfall 2, the sequel to the successful mech-heavy FPS, was hinted at...
DestinyGame_1.jpg
DestinyWith its $500 million budget, a compelling storyline about saving civilization, and a...
DragonAge3Inquisition.jpg
Dragon Age 3: InquisitionDespite the excellent track record of Bioware, creators of my all-time...
BatmanArkham-Knight.jpg
Batman: Arkham KnightAs we knew before E3, the fourth game in the Arkham series will be getting a...
LEGOBatman3Screenshot.jpg
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamTT Games brought demos of the upcoming LEGO Batman 3 to E3, where...
Inside.jpg
Inside Brought to you by Playdead, the makers of the highly acclaimed Limbo, Inside looks like...
AlienIsolationE3.jpg
Alien: IsolationI've been following Alien: Isolation with great interest, and not just because I'm...
SunsetOverdrive.jpg
Sunset OverdriveSunset Overdrive comes from Insomniac Games, the makers of the fabulous Ratchet...
Evolve.jpg
EvolveWhen I heard that Evolve was an FPS with four different classes to play co-operatively, my...
Uncharted4.jpg
Uncharted 4 The off-the-charts Uncharted series is the videogame equivalent of cinema's Indiana...
RiseoftheTombRaider.jpg
Tomb Raider 2: Rise of the Tomb RaiderThe rebooted 2013 Tomb Raider game, which gave us gun-toting...
GrimFandango_0.jpg
Grim FandangoThis utterly engaging adventure game, set in the Aztec land of the dead, was Lucasarts...
nomanssky.jpg
No Man's SkyAnnounced at VGX 2013, open-world space game No Man's Sky  (from indie studio Hello...
Tag: halo
Tag: video games
Tag: Batman: Arkham Knight
Tag: Halo 5: Guardians

