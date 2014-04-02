Latest Stories

14 new S.H.I.E.L.D. pics reveal Patton Oswalt + Adrian Pasdar in action

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 2, 2014

The latest episode of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. didn’t suck, and now a boatload of new pics from the remainder of the season reveal some familiar faces we’ll be meeting soon.

Beloved geek Patton Oswalt and Heroes alum Adrian Pasdar are both set to join S.H.I.E.L.D. in the coming weeks, with Oswalt playing Agent Eric Koening and Pasdar playing Col. Glenn Talbot. Both actors are genre faves, and we can’t wait to see how they fit into the Marvel-verse.

Both Oswalt and Pasdar are set to join the series in episode 18, dubbed “Providence,” and it sounds like Pasdar’s Talbot will be at odds with Coulson and his crew. The pics seem to include some pretty massive spoilers for what’s coming up, though taken out of context, we have absolutely no clue what the heck is actually going on.

Check out the pics below and give us your best guess at what those guys are doing with those other folks.

01fXhH4e54Q.jpg
9A6ejuSCQmE.jpg
agents-of-shield-providence-abc.jpg
agents-of-shield-providence-adrian-pasdar.jpg
agents-of-shield-providence-patton-oswalt.jpg
agents-of-shield-providence-raina.jpg
BSMSZGGdDrs.jpg
C1kTNUjO7Fw.jpg
CzHkKZHCvmE.jpg
DKZb2UKPBH8.jpg
I_IVu2dJ0A4.jpg
QODqXHUv_lQ.jpg
QV09j42brYw.jpg
TiQSAzMHKII.jpg
