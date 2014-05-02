Latest Stories

FCBD.jpg

14 things to look out for during this year's Free Comic Book Day

Contributed by
Matthew Jackson
Matthew Jackson
May 2, 2014

One of the most exciting days on the nerd calendar is finally here: It's time for Free Comic Book Day!

Every year on the first Saturday in May, seasoned fans and new readers alike gather at their local comic-book stores to get free books showcasing the best comics has to offer, from major publishers to independent companies. More than four dozen comics (many of them featuring multiple stories) have been announced for this year's event, ranging from children's stories to superhero romps to intense fare for mature readers only, and we can't wait to read as many of them as we can get our hands on.

So, to celebrate the arrival of Free Comic Book Day tomorrow, we've gathered a wide selection of noteworthy free releases for 2014 in the gallery below. From Marvel to DC to Image and everywhere in between, here are some books you should definitely be ready to grab at your local shop. 

For more information on Free Comic Book Day, including a complete listing of this year's offerings and a store locator to find out which shops are participating, head to the event's official website.

(Via Free Comic Book Day)

FCBD-2000AD.jpg
2000 AD: The legendary publisher of Judge Dredd and much more is back with an all-new Free Comic...
FCBD-Viz.jpg
All You Need Is Kill:  A little more than a month before the Tom Cruise-starring sci-fi epic Edge...
FCBD-Image.jpg
Rise of the Magi #0: Image Comics only has one major Free Comic Book Day offering this year, but it...
FCBD-Archie.png
Archie Comics:Archie's got two Free Comic Book Day selections for you this year. If you're into the...
FCBD-AtomicRobo.png
Atomic Robo & Friends:Even if you've never picked up a comic and you're on the hunt for a new-...
FCBD-Avatar.jpg
Uber: The First Cycle Uber is an intense and fascinating alternate history about superhumans...
FCBD-BuckRogers.jpg
Buck Rogers:There's never a bad time to revisit the classics, and this Buck Rogers reprint...
FCBD-CBLDF.png
CBLDF:The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund is a great organization devoted to protecting comic book...
FCBD-DarkHorse.jpg
Dark Horse Comics:Dark Horse has two major Free Comic Book Day titles this year, and they each...
FCBD-DC.jpg
The New 52: Futures End #0Next week, DC Comics will launch an epic new weekly series called Futures...
FCBD-Marvel.jpg
Marvel Comics:With just months to go until they finally get their movie, the Guardians of the...
FCBD-MMPR.jpg
Mighty Morphin Power RangersCome on...it's a free, all-new Power Rangers story. How can you pass...
FCBD-Valiant.jpg
Valiant Comics:If you've been hoping to get into the new wave of Valiant Comics, but haven't been...
FCBD-IDW.jpg
IDW Publishing:IDW's got two titles coming at you this Free Comic Book Day. One of them is the...
Tag: Comics
Tag: Free Comic Book Day

