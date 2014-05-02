14 things to look out for during this year's Free Comic Book Day

One of the most exciting days on the nerd calendar is finally here: It's time for Free Comic Book Day!

Every year on the first Saturday in May, seasoned fans and new readers alike gather at their local comic-book stores to get free books showcasing the best comics has to offer, from major publishers to independent companies. More than four dozen comics (many of them featuring multiple stories) have been announced for this year's event, ranging from children's stories to superhero romps to intense fare for mature readers only, and we can't wait to read as many of them as we can get our hands on.

So, to celebrate the arrival of Free Comic Book Day tomorrow, we've gathered a wide selection of noteworthy free releases for 2014 in the gallery below. From Marvel to DC to Image and everywhere in between, here are some books you should definitely be ready to grab at your local shop.

For more information on Free Comic Book Day, including a complete listing of this year's offerings and a store locator to find out which shops are participating, head to the event's official website.

