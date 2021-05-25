15 great horror movie sequels that will scare you a second (or third!) time

In the underrated Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, the local cops don't dismiss all of the bodies that pile up in their town as anything other than the work of a masked killer. That's just one of the pleasant surprises in the franchise's fourth installment, which subverts expectations with certain horror movie tropes and delivers a very efficient (and at times scary) slasher.



After producers rejected a pitch from Halloween creator John Carpenter that would have followed two of the young kids from the first movie (now babysitter-aged themselves), with a bloody climax at a drive-in movie theater, they settled on something more conventional. Halloween 4 sees Michael Myers return after sitting out the third, much more experimental entry in the franchise. This time, he’s hunting Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), Laurie Strode’s young daughter.

There are some nice flourishes to the film, including Jamie’s decision to wear a clown costume eerily similar to the one when Michael killed his older sister all those Halloweens ago, but these are largely undermined by WTF-worthy character motivation and Dwight H. Little’s basic-cable action movie direction (that man is not much of a stylist). Still, pretty good twist ending.