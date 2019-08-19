Latest Stories

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7
Storylines we need to see in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter hang-out: Tom Felton and Emma Watson reunite for magical pajama jam session
The Little Mermaid
How can Disney make The Little Mermaid more feminist?
Kengan Ashura
Netflix anime special director sets the record straight
Blade (1998)
Credit: New Line Cinema
15 Days of Everything Else Day 1: Blade (1998)

Aug 19, 2019

Welcome to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today it's all about Blade (1998), the most '90s movie ever made. Wesley Snipes is awesome as he kills vampires all over the place, as is Stephen Dorff as the snarling vampire villain. Also, there's a crazy rave scene involving a lot of blood and dancing. Also, Kris Kristofferson is Blade's cranky Q-like handler or something. Also, Udo Kier burns up in the sun.

We're excited about Mahershala Ali, but ... man, Wesley Snipes! He'd have been great to have back.

Remember it with us below.

Sign out: