Omni-1
Fantastic Four Jessica Alba
Credit: 20th Century Fox
15 Days of Everything Else Day 11: Fantastic Four (2005)

Presenters
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 2, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies.

Today, it's all about Fantastic Four (2005). It's fine. It's even kinda fun. Hey, whaddya want? Not everything can be clobberin' time when it comes to these damn things, y'know. Sometimes even a so-so comic book movie is enough to do the trick. Jeez, the guy from Nip/Tuck is Doctor Doom. That's kinda cool, right? Or at least kinda weird enough to almost work? Sure, sure. Get all in with Marvel's First Family, why don'tcha.

Listen below.

Subscribe now!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

