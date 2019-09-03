15 Days of Everything Else Day 12: Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies.

Today, it's all about Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), stylized onscreen as 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer ('cause we all know that '4' means the Fantastic Four, right?). It's ... it's fine. Doug Jones provides the Silver Surfer's body and Laurence Fishburne provides the voice. And some stuff happens. It's fine. Really. Right?

