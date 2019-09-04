Latest Stories

Fantastic Four 2015
Credit: 20th Century Fox
15 Days of Everything Else Day 13: Fantastic Four (2015)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 4, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies.

Today, it's all about Fantastic Four (2015), stylized in marketing materials as Fant4stic ('cause apparently it's still 1995 or something). What can be said about director Josh Trank's ridiculously underrated masterpiece that hasn't been said already? A lot, actually. So join us.

Listen below.

