Latest Stories

Doctor Sleep
Tag: Movies
Ewan McGregor studied The Shining for Doctor Sleep: ‘It was more interesting for me to look at Jack’
cary-elwes
Tag: Fangrrls
Cary Elwes is still bringing the hotness, as we wish
week in toys
Tag: Movies
Important Toy News: This $1000 Batmobile and interactive Pikachu make for a perfect pair
LEGO Star Destroyer Front
Tag: Movies
Man your wallets... LEGO reveals their Ultimate Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer
Venom
More info i
Credit: Sony Pictures
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

15 Days of Everything Else Day 14: Venom (2018)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 5, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies.

Today, it's all about Venom (2018). It's so good, dammit. "Two Tongues Up," as SYFY WIRE Features Editor Jordan Zakarin once said, and will forever say. It's the most bizarre and moving romance of 2018. Also, Eminem's title song is the best. Yes, Venom!

Listen below.

Subscribe now!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: 15 Days of Everything Else
Tag: Days of Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: