15 Days of Everything Else Day 15: Howard the Duck (1986)

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies.

And we saved the best for last: Howard the Duck. Produced by George Lucas. Starring Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, Tim Robbins ... and Howard the Duck. The perfect film to close the perfect podcast series.

