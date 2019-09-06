Latest Stories

Snake Eyes via IDW Publishing
WIRE Buzz: Snake Eyes recruits Hard Master; Hawkeye targets Mad Men writer; more
Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell chooses to accept role in next Mission: Impossible
Batman #78 Variant Cover
Exclusive Preview: Batman and Catwoman reunite in Batman #78
Carol Lynley
The Poseidon Adventure star Carol Lynley dead at 77
Howard the Duck 1986
Credit: Universal Pictures
15 Days of Everything Else Day 15: Howard the Duck (1986)

SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 6, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies.

And we saved the best for last: Howard the Duck. Produced by George Lucas. Starring Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, Tim Robbins ... and Howard the Duck. The perfect film to close the perfect podcast series.

Listen below.

