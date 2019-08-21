15 Days of Everything Else Day 3: Blade Trinity (2004)

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, make sure your MP3 player is full of batteries and turn on some jock jams as we take on the final vampire-fighting movie in the Blade franchise! Yeah, this is the one in which Jessica Biel fights vampires whilst listening to her iPod and exposing her midriff. Also, Dracula's in it. Seriously.

Remember it with us below.

