What We Do in the Shadows
Daredevil 2003
15 Days of Everything Else Day 4: Daredevil (2003)

SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 22, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Daredevil (2003). Ben Affleck is The Man Without Fear. Jennifer Garner is Elektra. Michael Clarke Duncan is Wilson Fisk. Colin Farrell is Bullseye. Future Marvel Studios darling Jon Favreau is Foggy Nelson. And Joey Pants is Ben Urich.

Could it get any more 2003?

Remember it with us below.

