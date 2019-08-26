15 Days of Everything Else Day 6: Hulk (2003)

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Ang Lee's Hulk (2003). It's so good. It's SO GOOD. It's so much better than The Incredible Hulk (2008). Yeah, that's right. Ang Lee rules. Nick Nolte is off the chain in this. And Josh Lucas has one of the best death shots ever. Also, Jennifer Connelly. Also, Hulk dogs. So good.

Hulk, we say!

