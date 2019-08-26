Latest Stories

It Chapter 2 Losers Club
Tag: Movies
It director teases shooting new material for supercut of Chapters One and Two: 'I'm not done'
Anthony Michael Hall
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Halloween sequel lands Anthony Michael Hall; The Boys’ action figure ad; more
Ghidorah MonsterVerse
Tag: Movies
Starship Troopers to Star Trek: Godzilla Blu-ray reveals King of the Monster’s cinematic influences
Cobra Kai
Tag: TV
Emmy Contender: The real martial arts and stunts behind Cobra Kai's biggest brawl
Ang Lee's Hulk 2003
More info i
Credit: Universal
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

15 Days of Everything Else Day 6: Hulk (2003)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 26, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Ang Lee's Hulk (2003). It's so good. It's SO GOOD. It's so much better than The Incredible Hulk (2008). Yeah, that's right. Ang Lee rules. Nick Nolte is off the chain in this. And Josh Lucas has one of the best death shots ever. Also, Jennifer Connelly. Also, Hulk dogs. So good.

Hulk, we say!

Subscribe now, puny humans!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: 15 Days of Everything Else
Tag: Days of Marvel
Tag: Hulk
Tag: ang lee

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: