Ewan McGregor as Obi wan in Revenge of the Sith
Fast Color (Courtesy of ONE Media)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Mystery Men Hero Image
Ghost Rider 2007
Credit: Sony
15 Days of Everything Else Day 9: Ghost Rider (2007)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 29, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Ghost Rider (2007). No, not the song by Rush (that's from 2002, anyway). We're talking about Johnny Blaze, baby! Nicolas Cage rides that hog and burns that skull head like nobody's business. Also, Sam Elliott growls obscure wisdom as only Sam Elliott can, and the late, great Peter Fonda provides some far-out supernatural hellscape fury, man. Also, Wes Bentley brings the villainy as Blackheart. Yes, Blackheart. Let's ride.

Ghost Rider, we say! Listen below.

Subscribe now, sinners!

