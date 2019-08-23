15 Days of Marvel Day 5: Elektra (2005)

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Elektra (2005). What would happen if Black Widow and Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles raised a crimefighter together? Why, it'd be Elektra, of course! Join hosts Brian Silliman, Preethi Chhibber, and Juan Cadavid for an ELEKTRA-fying discussion.

Elektra, we say!

Subscribe now, Defenders!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.