Latest Stories

Maleficent Sleeping Beauty
Tag: TV
Disney villains series, Book of Enchantment, reportedly axed at Disney+
Spider-Man and Iron Man
Tag: Movies
Spider-Man reunites with Iron Man! For a hike?
Moana Disney Parks
Tag: News
D23 Expo: Disney Parks announce new Star Wars, Avengers, and Moana attractions
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Tag: Fangrrls
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and its history of censorship
Elektra (2005)
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

15 Days of Marvel Day 5: Elektra (2005)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 23, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Elektra (2005). What would happen if Black Widow and Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles raised a crimefighter together? Why, it'd be Elektra, of course! Join hosts Brian Silliman, Preethi Chhibber, and Juan Cadavid for an ELEKTRA-fying discussion.

Elektra, we say!

Subscribe now, Defenders!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Days of Marvel
Tag: 15 Days of Everything Else
Tag: Elektra

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: