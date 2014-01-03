Latest Stories

1-3 Netflix Lead_0.jpg

15 genre movies just added to Netflix for your weekend marathon

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jan 3, 2014

Half the country's snowed in, and let's face it, some of us are still getting over a New Year's hangover, so let's start off 2014 by staying in and watching movies. 

A few days ago we had to face the reality that 2014 brought with it a mass departure of movies and shows from Netflix's Watch Instantly service, including a few we'll really miss. But you know what they say: For every streaming license deal that ends, another begins (well, someone could say that), and 2014 brought with it a host of new movies and shows for your viewing pleasure. So, to support your weekend on the couch, here are 15 sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks that are just a click away.

1-3 Netflix 1.jpg
Big Trouble in Little China (1986): If you still haven't seen this truly bonkers (in a good way)...
1-3 Netflix 2.jpg
The Amityville Horror (1979): Sure, the Ryan Reynolds remake might be a bit flashier and the...
1-3 Netflix 3.jpg
Bulletproof Monk (2003): Chow Yun-fat as an ass-kicking monk tasked with guarding an ancient scroll...
1-3 Netflix 4.jpg
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951): If you love classic science fiction, but you still haven't...
1-3 Netflix 5.jpg
Jacob's Ladder (1990): This psychological fright fest, starring Tim Robbins as a Vietnam veteran...
1-3 Netflix 6.jpg
The Ninth Gate (1999): Before he was Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp was a rare book dealer searching for...
1-3 Netflix 7.jpg
Spaceballs (1987): Yeah, you've probably already seen it, but you know what they say: You can never...
1-3 Netflix 8.jpg
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979): Sure, it might be a weak link in the franchise chain, but The...
1-3 Netflix 9.png
Death Race 2000 (1975): These days our dystopian future stories feature kids killing each other on...
1-3 Netflix 10.jpg
Ghost (1990): If romance is more your speed, check out this classic supernatural love story, and...
1-3 Netflix 11.jpg
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009): If you've already watched The Amityville Horror, but you still...
1-3 Netflix 12.jpg
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959): See the classic adaptation of Jules Verne's sci-fi...
1-3 Netflix 13.jpeg
Red Dawn (1984): Let out your inner Wolverine and prepare to defend your country from a surprise...
1-3 Netflix 14.png
Scrooged (1988): If you don't want to let Christmas go quite yet, check out this this modern...
1-3 Netflix 15.PNG
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Two more episodes of the classic series just showed up on Netflix:...
