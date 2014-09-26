15 rare Van Helsing storyboards for unused Creature From the Black Lagoon scene

Stephen Sommers' 2004 monster mash, Van Helsing, starring Hugh Jackman, was a semi-annoying experiment to gather all of Universal's classic movie creatures into an epic horror tale with a modern attitude. While much of the confusing plot, bad jokes and cheesy CGI failed, it's still an entertaining Saturday afternoon diversion while cleaning the house or cat litter box.

One amphibious member of the gang of legendary monsters that was set to star, but wasn't invited to the final party, was guppy-like Gill-Man of the original Creature From the Black Lagoon films, though these action storyboards by artist Doug Brode (Planet of the Apes, Looper) do survive.

Take a run through these scary sequenced storyboards below and tell us if you think Gill-Man deserved to be dropped from the finished film ...

(Via Comic Book Movie)