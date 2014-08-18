16 actresses not named Katee Sackhoff who could play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is almost certainly coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But who will play her?

Carol Danvers, aka Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel, has become over the years perhaps the top female superhero in all of Marvel Comics. A former Air Force officer, she is gravely injured in the explosion of a Kree device, but thanks to the intervention of the original Captain Marvel (a Kree himself), her genetic structure is merged with his, making her a Kree-human hybrid with the power of flight, superhuman speed and strength, and the ability to project or absorb energy.

Danvers has a long comic-book history, and it's only a matter of time before she makes her debut on film, especially since the call has grown stronger for a full-fledged female superhero to star in her own movie. It's been rumored for a long time that Danvers will make her debut in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, although whether she made the final shooting script or has even been cast remains a tightly guarded secret.

Although fan favorite Katee Sackhoff has sent out mixed signals in the recent past about whether she's getting involved with Marvel in some fashion, she definitely stated recently that she will not be playing Danvers. So as diehard Sackhoff fans move past their disappointment, it's time to turn our attention to the many other capable actresses capable of transforming into Captain Marvel.

Remember, not everyone we've chosen is an exact lookalike or even physically similar to the character as she has drawn in the comics. Hair color can be changed, and actors can get in shape for almost anything -- it's more about the essence of the character.

Check out our candidates and debate them below -- and feel free to add your own in the comments, or on Twitter at @syfywire.