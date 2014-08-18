Latest Stories

Pet Sematary 1983 cover
The 5 biggest changes the new Pet Sematary movie makes to the book
Chance Perdomo Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
WATCH: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Chance Perdomo breaks down five new episodes
JAXA's Hayabusa2 spacecraft bombing a crater into the asteroid Ryugu
Yes, Japan just bombed an asteroid
Super Mario Odyssey
Gaming: Mario, Zelda join Nintendo VR; Big game companies investigated; more
Captain Marvel

16 actresses not named Katee Sackhoff who could play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Aug 18, 2014

Captain Marvel is almost certainly coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But who will play her?

Carol Danvers, aka Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel, has become over the years perhaps the top female superhero in all of Marvel Comics. A former Air Force officer, she is gravely injured in the explosion of a Kree device, but thanks to the intervention of the original Captain Marvel (a Kree himself), her genetic structure is merged with his, making her a Kree-human hybrid with the power of flight, superhuman speed and strength, and the ability to project or absorb energy.

Danvers has a long comic-book history, and it's only a matter of time before she makes her debut on film, especially since the call has grown stronger for a full-fledged female superhero to star in her own movie. It's been rumored for a long time that Danvers will make her debut in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, although whether she made the final shooting script or has even been cast remains a tightly guarded secret.

Although fan favorite Katee Sackhoff has sent out mixed signals in the recent past about whether she's getting involved with Marvel in some fashion, she definitely stated recently that she will not be playing Danvers. So as diehard Sackhoff fans move past their disappointment, it's time to turn our attention to the many other capable actresses capable of transforming into Captain Marvel. 

Remember, not everyone we've chosen is an exact lookalike or even physically similar to the character as she has drawn in the comics. Hair color can be changed, and actors can get in shape for almost anything -- it's more about the essence of the character.

Check out our candidates and debate them below -- and feel free to add your own in the comments, or on Twitter at @syfywire.

YvonneStrahovski.jpg
Yvonne Strahovski: After Katee Sackhoff, the former Chuck star seems to be the top online fan pick...
KatherynWinnick.jpg
Katheryn Winnick: Momentum has been building for this Canadian actress to have a shot at the role....
CharlizeTheron1.jpg
Charlize Theron: This Oscar winner has it all -- top-shelf acting chops, stunning physical beauty...
NatalieDormer.jpg
Natalie Dormer: The Game of Thrones star has a fierce intelligence and wit, and has shown, in that...
EmmaStone.jpg
Emma Stone: This one of several names on this list that we frankly consider a long shot, but her...
GillianJacobs.jpg
Gillian Jacobs: This Pittsburgh native is best known for playing Britta Perry on Community, and...
AnnaTorv.jpg
Anna Torv: Beloved by fans everywhere for her portrayal of FBI agent Olivia Dunham on Fringe, Torv...
MargotRobbie.jpg
Margot Robbie: This Australian newcomer almost melted the screen as Leonardo DiCaprio's sexy,...
EmilyBlunt.jpg
Emily Blunt: It's no secret that Marvel has wanted to be in the Emily Blunt business for a long...
BritMarling.jpeg
Brit Marling: This is another of those long shot proposals, simply because Marling has appeared in...
JessicaBiel1.jpg
Jessica Biel: The actress has shown a formidable ability to handle action in otherwise forgettable...
RuthWilson.jpg
Ruth Wilson: This English thespian has racked up a small yet acclaimed body of work so far, most...
TriciaHelfer.jpg
Tricia Helfer: We suppose that there would be some kind of irony in Helfer getting a role that her...
AliceEve.jpg
Alice Eve: We all saw Eve's physical charms on display in that now infamous shot from Star Trek...
AbbieCornish.jpg
Abbie Cornish: Hailing from Australia, Cornish has won praise for her roles in independent films...
JenniferLawrence.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence: America's Sweetheart gets linked to a lot of major roles, she's got the talent...
