16 Pacific Rim LEGO designs can crush any monster Guillermo del Toro can imagine

LEGOs aren't just for kids. They're for everyone who has an imagination (and some reasonably good spatial visualization ability). Adult fans of LEGO (AFOL) have been building some wonderful custom designs by pulling blocks from different sets, and now Japanese AFOL Moko has built his own Jaegers from Guillermo del Toro's 2013 movie Pacific Rim. The results are suitably impressive.

And considering that they're made of bits of plastic, Moko has managed to make them all sorts of macho.

Fans, such as the ones on AwesomeRobo, have suggested that LEGO should make a set so that Pacific Rim fans can play their own version of Jaeger vs. Kaiju. But there's another way to get LEGO's attention:

LEGO actually allows builders to submit their designs to their Japanese partners, Cuusoo. If these sets receive 10,000 votes from the community, LEGO takes a look at them. If approved, they become official LEGO sets (and the designers earn 1 percent of those proceeds).

That means these Jaegers--and anything else you can design--could become our next favorite toy.

Via AwesomeRobo.