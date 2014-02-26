Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more
Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Tag: Videos
Behind the Panel: Kevin Smith and Jimmy Palmiotti on Marvel Knights: Daredevil
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Joe Russo's first openly gay character in the MCU won't be the last
Agents of SHIELD Season 6
Tag: TV
The hunt for Fitz takes a deep-space twist in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. extended preview
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-9_0.jpg

16 Pacific Rim LEGO designs can crush any monster Guillermo del Toro can imagine

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 26, 2014

LEGOs aren't just for kids. They're for everyone who has an imagination (and some reasonably good spatial visualization ability). Adult fans of LEGO (AFOL) have been building some wonderful custom designs by pulling blocks from different sets, and now Japanese AFOL Moko has built his own Jaegers from Guillermo del Toro's 2013 movie Pacific Rim. The results are suitably impressive.

And considering that they're made of bits of plastic, Moko has managed to make them all sorts of macho.

Fans, such as the ones on AwesomeRobo, have suggested that LEGO should make a set so that Pacific Rim fans can play their own version of Jaeger vs. Kaiju. But there's another way to get LEGO's attention:

LEGO actually allows builders to submit their designs to their Japanese partners, Cuusoo. If these sets receive 10,000 votes from the community, LEGO takes a look at them. If approved, they become official LEGO sets (and the designers earn 1 percent of those proceeds).

That means these Jaegers--and anything else you can design--could become our next favorite toy.

Via AwesomeRobo.

PacificRimJaegerLEGO-1_0.jpg
Group shot.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-16.jpg
Gipsy Danger.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-2_0.jpg
Gipsy Danger.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-15.jpg
Gipsy Danger.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-17.jpg
Gipsy Danger.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-10_0.jpg
Crimson Typhoon.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-11_0.jpg
Crimson Typhoon.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-8_0.jpg
Crimson Typhoon.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-9_0.jpg
Crimson Typhoon.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-14.jpg
Cherno Alpha.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-3_0.jpg
Cherno Alpha.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-13.jpg
Cherno Alpha hulks out.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-12.jpg
Cherno Alpha.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-4_0.jpg
Striker Eureka.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-5_0.jpg
Striker Eureka.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-6_0.jpg
Striker Eureka.
PacificRimJaegerLEGO-7_0.jpg
Strike Eureka, putting its foot in your face.
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Pacific Rim

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: