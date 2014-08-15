Latest Stories

Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
guardians.jpg

16 quirky sci-fi flicks Guardians of the Galaxy fans should watch next

Contributed by
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
Aug 15, 2014

If Rotten Tomatoes and the Internet are any indication (which they are) pretty much everyone has a case Guardians of The Galaxy fever, and there’s no foreseeable cure. Marvel pulled off a Star Wars-level victory, here, turning Star-Lord into this generation's Han Solo, Rocket Racoon its degenerate reincarnation of C-3PO, Gamora its bad-ass leading lady a la Leia, and Groot, the lovable perennial that's wrapped audiences around his little twig fingers, equal parts its Chewbecca and R2-D2.

The Blastr crew is just as caught up in the throes of GOTG super-fandom- most of us have already logged in multiple viewings. But aside from binging on the comics and watching the film until you have every line committed to memory, how does one pass the time until 2017,when the Guardians sequel? Because we're helpful like that, we pulled together an out-of-this-world list of off-kilter space movies we think GOTG fans would enjoy to help tide you over until the next adventure with Marvel's intergalactic a-holes.

Got another suggestion for GotG fans looking to explore the weird universe? Let us know in the comments, or on Twitter at @syfywire!

xch0i7woyo0uazzhfe07.jpg
The Last StarfighterSuper gamer Alex Rogan goes from being the best at playing Starfighter to...
icepirates1.jpg
Ice PiratesIce Pirates is an underrated gem that deserves a lot more love than it gets for so many...
jane_fonda_in_barbarella.jpg
BarbarellaSome called it avant garde, others called it nuts. We call it awesome. Barbarella became...
2005_serenity.jpg
SerenityJoss Whedon's space western is everything die-hard fans claim it to be: Amazing writing,...
Iron-sky-2.jpg
Iron SkyIf history, and Marvel, has taught us anything, it's that Nazi scientists were geniuses....
zwiewsWq3YIiF7EQwJk34jb8koO.jpg
Titan A.E.Once upon a time, Hollywood was a place that had a bad habit of underappreciating Joss...
James-Spader-and-Kurt-Russell-in-Stargate-1994-Movie-Image.jpg
Stargate When Warner Brothers announced earlier this year that a Stargate reboot was happening,...
Enemy_Mine-1024x576.jpg
Enemy MineRodney King famously asked, "Can't we all just get along?" Well, this movie is about...
muppets-in-space_528_poster.jpg
Muppets in SpaceIt's a universally accepted fact that there is no age limit to loving The Muppets....
aaaaa491.jpg
The Fifth ElementThere's so much right with The Fifth Element that even non-genre fans are into it...
explorers.jpg
ExplorersThis '80s teens-in-space classic is endearing to the inner child in everyone. Watch it and...
HitchhikersGuidetotheGalaxy1.jpeg
The Hitchhiker's Guide to The GalaxyWhat started out as a scifi radio broadcast in the late '70s...
The-Strangers-dark-city-26344416-1920-1080.jpg
Dark CityThis neo-noir space flick takes place on an enormous space habitat wrought with alien...
cherry2000-mg.jpg
Cherry 2000Remember the movies on USA's Up All Night? Anyone? Well, Cherry 2000 is a scifi-sex-com...
6a00e54ee7b6428833014e894099cd970d-800wi.png
Battle Beyond the StarsLong before Serenity took flight, there was another space western, this one...
Flash-Gordon-cult-films-1945237-768-432.jpg
Flash GordonIt's not often a NY Jet can consider himself heroic (or a winner). However, this...
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy

