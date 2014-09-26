Latest Stories

17 Cold War space souvenirs celebrate Russia's famous cosmonaut dogs

Jeff Spry
Sep 26, 2014

Let's face it: It's really a dog's world, we're all just lucky enough to share it with them.  To further prove the truth of doggy dominance, here's a salute to the hairy, unsung heroes of the Soviet space program of the late '50s and early '60s in the form of a cool collection of vintage memorabilia and retro souvenirs sporting the happy faces and wagging tails of Laika, Belka, Strelka, Zvezdochka, Chernushka and Kozyavka.

From 1951-1966, these brave canine cosmonauts and a dozen others hurtled in the heavens in a series of experimental orbital and suborbital space flights, subjected to scientific tests and health monitoring that greatly advanced the USSR's manned space program.  Laika, a husky-terrier mix, became the first animal in orbit aboard Sputnik 2 on Nov. 3, 1957, but unfortunately died when severe stress and overheating issues occurred five to seven hours into the flight.  On Aug. 19, 1960, Belka and Strelka became the first animals in orbit to return safely to Earth aboard Sputnik 5, joined by 42 mice, two rats and a rabbit.

National heroes to their country, these intrepid pooches were superstars and featured on everything from candy tins to cigarette packs, breakfast cereal boxes, collector plates and propaganda posters.  Travel back to the origins of our inspired space programs when Russian dogs ruled the stars, and check out these amazing marketing memorials to their fame.

jbjon6zxucyyhe7p8zhj.jpg
POSTCARD - BELKA, STRELKA, CHERNUSHKA AND ZVYOZDOCHKA CONQUER OUTER SPACE!
ieldh3v9ezozar5tut1p.jpg
1960s KREMLIN NEW YEARS EVE CANDY TIN WITH BELKA AND STRELKA
re71mkts0ntdb2notron.jpg
MATCHBOX LABEL - 1959
4238115993_0b2a3c0a4e.jpg
BELKA AND STRELKA SOUVENIR PLATE
wqwjnnrmwuvrubhllqb2.jpg
LAIKA MATCHBOX
shdyesoxep83d25gmmyo.jpg
ITALIAN POSTCARD - KOZYAVKA
yz79ievljssudz3w5lir.jpg
LAIKA HALVA CANDY BOX
e1ute8kvikq6sbjuqgzo.jpg
BELKA AND STRELKA PORCELAIN JUGS
webpolgu5gmcsppbu2rw.jpg
WEST GERMAN TOY WITH LAIKA
eycb5rvvxtegwxtmvumd.jpg
1961 CANDY TIN WITH ZVEZDOCHKA
dwa43em0cpbpctoyjtbl.jpg
LAIKA CIGARETTES
udsiylodebxskiwae3lx.jpg
BELKA AND STRELKA COOKIE BOX
oz2taa7rk62sookoxc3h.jpg
BELKA AND STRELKA POSTER
vu1znnbfuxsl4gdu9j2q.jpg
BELKA AND STRELKA NEW YEAR GREETING CARD - 1960
bsge6duir4j2n7fwkap1.jpg
RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS WITH LAIKA, BELKA AND STRELKA - 1960
qlj6k59jbfwt1jdeaveh.jpg
THE PATH FOR HUMANS IS NOW CLEARED - PROPAGANDA POSTER - 1960
zepzobrb6pg6yli5q6wl.jpg
UGOLYOK AND VETEROK ON HUNGARIAN STAMP - 1966
