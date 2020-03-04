From Spider-Woman to Strange Adventures: 18 comics to watch out for this March

Every month, SYFY WIRE likes to give you a look at the comics you'll want to watch out for when you head to your local shop. This March brings a lot of exciting variety, from a new DC Comics event to a prelude to Marvel's spring crossover, plus plenty of fun from smaller publishers.
At the Big Two, it's a busy time as always, as DC winds down its Year of the Villain event while ramping up Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Strange Adventures, and Marvel launches things like a new Spider-Woman series while also preparing for the arrival of Empyre. Over at Dark Horse, Mike Allred's launching an exciting new sci-fi series, while Jonathan Hickman's latest genre epic arrives at Image. Plus a new Transformers crossover, the fantasy epic Dryad, the high-concept assassin book Artemis and the Assassin, and a book that could spell the end of Red Sonja.
Check out our picks for the most exciting new comics of March below.
Road to Empyre: The Kree-Skrull War #1
Empyre, Marvel Comics' major spring crossover event featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Kree, and the Skrulls, isn't set to begin properly until March, but there's plenty of prelude fun to be had with this issue from writer Robbie Thompson and artists Mattia de Iulis and Javier Rodriguez. Before Empyre begins, the Warner family from Meet the Skrulls star in this story about the heavy history of the Kree-Skrull War. The issue drops March 25.
Decorum #1
Jonathan Hickman's been very busy lately with his work on Marvel's X-line, but he's not too busy to launch yet another high-concept creator-owned epic. Decorum teams Hickman with artist Mike Huddleston for a sprawling science fiction story about "the most well-mannered" assassin in the universe. Hickman fans and fans of ornate genre stories alike won't want to miss this one. The first issue drops March 11.
Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular
This month marks 80 years since the debut of Robin, the most influential sidekick in the history of comics, and DC Comics is paying tribute to the Boy Wonder in his many forms with a 100-page collection featuring some of the greatest creators to ever write the creator. Robin 80th Anniversary features work starring not just Dick Grayson, but all the legendary characters to carry the Robin mantle over the years, and talent including Marv Wolfman, Chuck Dixon, Dan Jurgens, Tom King, James Tynion IV, and many more. This massive celebration arrives March 11.
Transformers vs. Terminator #1
It's always a fun time when IDW decides to pair the Transformers up with another legendary franchise, and now it's the Terminator's turn in this new four-issue series from writers John Barber, David Mariotte, and Tom Waltz, and artist Alex Milne. When evil robots from another universe arrive on Earth in 1984, it's up to the T-800 to try to save the world. Get ready for Skynet vs. Decepticons when the event begins March 25.
Hellions #1
Marvel's revitalized X-line still isn't done rolling out fun new series in the wake of Dawn of X. Next up comes Hellions from writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia. In the wake of Krakoa's declaration that all mutants are being welcome home regardless of their past deeds, it's Mr. Sinister's turn to put a team together with some of the less-than-savory mutants making their way back into the fold. We'll find out how that totally reasonalbe plan comes together when the series launches March 25.
Strange Adventures #1
Back in 2017 Tom King and Mitch Gerads launched Mister Miracle, one of the most acclaimed comics of the 2010s. Now, they're reuniting for another epic take on a DC hero with Strange Adventures. This 12-issue limited series follows Adam Strange, hero of the planet Rann, as he tries to retire to Earth while memories of war haunt him. One of the year's biggest comic book events begins March 4.
X-Ray Robot #1
Any time the great Mike Allred decides to give us something new and strange, it's worth paying attention. This month, Allred's greatest creation arrives in the form of X-Ray Robot, the story of a man who meets a robotic being who claims to be him from the future. Together, they must battle a nihilistic entity with the fate of all realities at stake. Written and drawn by Allred with colors by Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot looks to delightfully weird to pass up. The first issue arrives March 25.
Strange Academy #1
Do you love Marvel sorcerers? Do you live magic schools? Of course you do, and that's why you'll want to look out for Strange Academy, a new Marvel series that combines the bizarre world of Marvel's magic users with the unpredictable fun of a magic school. Doctor Strange has finally started a magic school with the help of fellow sorcerers like Brother Voodoo and Scarlet Witch, but will their training arrive in time for the new students to save the world? From writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos, Strange Academy #1 hits stores March 4.
Outer Darkness/Chew #1
Outer Darkness is a supernatural sci-fi series set in a spacefaring world that's also home to demons. Chew is a contemporary crime comedy about a guy who learns things psychically by eating. Their connective tissue is writer and co-creator John Layman, and somehow he's managed to mash those two very different ideas together for one weird crossover with Chew artist Rob Guillory and Outer Darkness artist Afu Chan. The crossover strangeness begins March 4.
Wicked Things #1
Giant Days may be done, but the world of that Eisner-winning series lives on in this spinoff from writer John Allison and artist Max Sarin. Wicked Things follows aspiring detective Charlotte Grote as she tries to make her way in the world, only to find that she's been framed for murder. The mystery begins March 18.
Spider-Woman #1
Every once in a while, Marvel decides to show Spider-Woman some love with a new solo series, and it's high time it happened again. This time around, it's writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Perez's turn to throw Jessica Drew's life into a very particular brand of chaos. Spider-Woman just wants to get back on her feet, but life just keeps throwing problems her way. We'll find out how she solves them when the new series begins March 18.
Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #4
It's been nearly a year, appropriately, since Year of the Villain kicked off and spread its dark implications of mayhem all across the DC Universe. Now, it all comes down to this. Lex Luthor has his own specially empowered villains in his corner, and The Batman Who Laughs has an army of monsters at his back. Writer James Tynion IV and artist Steve Epting reveal what happens next when the epic conclusion to Year of the Villain drops March 18.
Killing Red Sonja #1
In the pages of Red Sonja, Sonja defeated an emperor to become a queen. Now, she must face the consequence as the emperor's son comes in search of vengeance, no matter what the cost. From writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman and artist Craig Rousseau comes this tale of dark magic that will forever change Dynamite's Red Sonja universe. The first issue drops March 25.
Marvel #1
Back in 1994, Alex Ross and Kurt Busiek launched Marvels, a landmark miniseries that revealed the Marvel Universe from a perspective we hadn't seen before. As celebrated as it was, though, Ross' initial idea for Marvels was something more in the vein of an anthology. Now, that original vision is here with Marvel, a new anthology series collecting work by top creators, all exploring the various characters of the Marvel Universe through the Marvels aesthetic. Issue #1 arrives March 1, and collects work from writers Busiek, Ross, Sajan Saini, and Steve Darnell, teaming with artists Ross, Frank Espinosa, and Steve Rude.
Dryad #1
If you're looking for a new fantasy series to dig into this month, Dryad just might be it. From Rat Queens co-creator writer Kurtis J. Wiebe and rising star artist Justin Osterling, it's the story of a pair of twins whose parents put down roots in a quiet town years ago, leaving their past behind. Now, as the children make a discovery that changes their lives, they'll have to learn from the mistakes of their parents if they want to survive. The first issue arrives March 4.
Artemis and the Assassin #1
If you're looking for a high-concept action story with a time-travel hook, Artemis and the Assassin from writer Stephanie Phillips and artists Francesca Fantini and Meghan Hetrick might be your next addiction. The series stars Maya, a member of a secret organization of time-traveling assassins who lands a job that sends her back to World War II. There, she's tasked with killing Virginia, a legendary spy whose intel about the Normandy invasion was vital to the Allied cause. So, what happens if Maya succeeds? The first issue drops March 18.
Super Duck #1
If you've been missing Howard the Duck, the fine folks at Archie Comics might have exactly what you're looking for. Super Duck, a new mature readers title from writers Frank Tieri and Ian Flynn and artists Matt Herms, Ryan Jampole, and Jack Morelli follows the title character as he tries to navigate life after the superheroics. Now spending his days at comic conventions, Super Duck feels like his best work is behind him, until he gets an offer that could put him right back in contention with an old nemesis. Super Duck's new adventures begin March 25.
X-O Manowar #1
When Valiant Entertainment began a revival of the Valiant characters in 2012, X-O Manowar was riding right at the front of the vanguard, and won a host of acclaim as a result. Now, after years of successful stories, the character is getting reinvigorated yet again in a new series from writer Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum and artist Emilio Laiso. The next battle begins March 25.