From Spider-Woman to Strange Adventures: 18 comics to watch out for this March

Every month, SYFY WIRE likes to give you a look at the comics you'll want to watch out for when you head to your local shop. This March brings a lot of exciting variety, from a new DC Comics event to a prelude to Marvel's spring crossover, plus plenty of fun from smaller publishers.

At the Big Two, it's a busy time as always, as DC winds down its Year of the Villain event while ramping up Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Strange Adventures, and Marvel launches things like a new Spider-Woman series while also preparing for the arrival of Empyre. Over at Dark Horse, Mike Allred's launching an exciting new sci-fi series, while Jonathan Hickman's latest genre epic arrives at Image. Plus a new Transformers crossover, the fantasy epic Dryad, the high-concept assassin book Artemis and the Assassin, and a book that could spell the end of Red Sonja.

Check out our picks for the most exciting new comics of March below.