makerfairemain_0.jpg

18 incredible creations from Maker Faire Bay Area

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Dave Maass
May 19, 2014

Maker Faire Bay Area engulfed the San Mateo Event Center last weekend like the Amazon rainforest once swallowed civilizations.  Yes, the world-famous DIY festival is a lot of things to a lot of people, but most of all this year it was a jungle - a jungle of things made by people.  

Exotic, constructed animals - such as the electric giraffe, the remote-controlled gorilla and the 3D-printed parrot - roamed free, while safety netting snared  errant quadcopters like horseflies in a spider's web.  Cavernous halls were illuminated by glowing, inflatable forests, interrupted only by storms of Tesla coil arclight. In this wilderness, the skeletons could dance and the garden gnomes packed bazookas.

According to organizers, Make magazine's 9th annual Bay Area event drew more than 120,000 tinkerers, technologists and other crafty humans - no headcount was available for mechanical fauna.  

Here are 18 snapshots from our safari into amazing world that the Maker movement built.  

dancer forest .jpg
A balloon carries an LED dancer over the astro-botanical glow forest. 
dragon chariot.jpg
This is the chariot you want to ride into Armageddon.
ELPULPOMECANICO_smaller.png
Everything stops when El Pulpo Mecanico shoots fireballs from its tentacles. 
r2s.jpg
Look at all these lonely homemade R2 units. Clearly someone needs to start a DIY C3PO club. 
whiskeydrome.jpg
Hipster daredevil bikers brave the Whiskeydrome.
titanoboa.jpg
Titanoboa is a 50-foot slither machine.
cokezeroandmentos.jpg
Glory-shmory, Bon Jovi. The guys at EepyBird are going down in a blaze of Coke Zero and Mentos.
plywood robot.jpg
This "Retro Robot" costume is all plywood. 
electric giraffe 2.jpg
A creature of Burning Man, the electric giraffe makes a rare indoor appearance. 
catofadifferentcolor.jpg
A Cat of a Different Color is just like the Horse of a Difference Color from Oz, except with more...
parrot.jpg
Polly want some polymer? Here’s a 3-D-printed parrot puppet. 
gnomes.jpg
Why isn’t this a (bad) movie already? 
HIGH_FIVE.jpg
How do you achieve a dangerously high five? With a giant cardboard robot arm, obviously.
beer2d2.jpg
Beer-2D2 is everything you hoped it would be, but 10 times more adorably so.
gorilla.jpg
This huge, grinning gorilla robot is controlled by a tiny tablet. 
gameofdrones.jpg
Two quadcopters compete in the Game of Drones dogfights. 
nautilus.jpg
If Jules Verne redesigned Jabba's barge and dropped it in a California parking lot, you’d have the...
dalek.JPG
Remote-control Dalek fails to exterminate children.
Tag: DIY
Tag: Maker Faire

