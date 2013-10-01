Latest Stories

Agents-of-SHIELD.jpg

18 intriguing fan theories about what's going on with Agent Coulson

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Oct 1, 2013

Coulson lives, but how?

Ever since it was announced, nearly a year ago, that fan favorite Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) would be returning from the dead to co-star in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series, fans have been talking about exactly how his apparent death at the hands of Loki in The Avengers would be explained. The Marvel Comics universe is filled with resurrections, after all. No one stays dead except Uncle Ben, and over the years comic-book creators have come up with many, many ways to return from the great beyond. So, which one would the show use to justify Coulson's new life? Would it simply use the faked-death excuse, or go for something more exotic? Would it be scientific, magical or just plain weird? Would it be a time-honored Marvel plot device, or something completely new?

So the theories began forming, and as the show heads into its second episode, they're still alive and well. Coulson's own explanation is that he was dead for a few minutes and then simply revived by medics, at which point he was sent on a nice vacation to Tahiti. But apparently that's not the whole story, and it seems we'll have to watch a good chunk of the season before we get to see the full picture. In the meantime, fans are still talking, throwing out everything from Life Model Decoys to a Doctor Strange spell to a blood transfusion from Wolverine (yes, really). We've gathered 18 such fan theories below for you to peruse. Do any of them make sense to you? If not, what's your Coulson Lives theory?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 8/7C on ABC.

 

10-1 Coulson 5.jpg
His death was faked: This easily one of the most common theories out there. Basically the idea is...
10-1 Coulson 6.jpg
Residual Tesseract Energy: Ah, the Tesseract. We've already seen many wonderful things this cosmic...
10-1 Coulson 7.jpg
He's a clone: This is another fairly common theory. Instead of reviving the dead Coulson, S.H.I.E.L...
10-1 Coulson 8.jpg
Tony Stark saved him: Of all The Avengers, Stark was easily the closest to Coulson at the time of...
10-1 Coulson 9.jpg
The Soul Gem: This one is a little convoluted, but at least a little plausible. In Thor, we get a...
10-1 Coulson 10.jpg
Valhalla: There's one theory that, because Coulson was stabbed by the Asgardian Loki, he was given...
10-1 Coulson 11.jpg
He's a Skrull: What if Coulson wasn't even human? What if, the whole time, he was a member of the...
10-1 Coulson 12.jpg
He's from an alternate reality: Sure, the Coulson on this version of Earth died, but there are...
10-1 Coulson 13.JPG
He's a Chitauri: Instead of introducing the Skrulls, what if Marvel instead decided Coulson was (or...
10-1 Coulson1.jpg
He's a Super Soldier: When Dr. Abraham Erskine died way back in the '40s, his Super Soldier serum...
10-1 Coulson 14.jpg
It was all a Loki-engineered trick: Loki's definitely got a knack for making people see things that...
10-1 Coulson 15.jpg
Extremis: We already know the human-enhancing formula seen in Iron Man 3 has made its way into ...
10-1 Coulson 16.jpg
He got a blood transfusion from Wolverine: Well, this one's way out there when you consider the...
10-1 Coulson 17.jpg
Secret S.H.I.E.L.D. tech: This isn't certainly a plausible idea. What if Coulson were simply...
The Avengers- Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in sunglasses
10-1 Coulson2.jpg
He's a Life Model Decoy: Life Model Decoys are a time-honored part of Marvel Comics, so maybe...
10-1 Coulson4.jpg
Magic: We already know magic exists in some forms in the Marvel Universe, and with the looming...
10-1 Coulson3.png
He is (or will be) Vision: This is a theory that just won't die, and it's been around basically...
