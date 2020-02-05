19 comics to look out for this February

Every month, SYFY WIRE lets you know which new comics to watch out for from both the Big Two superhero houses and creator-owned projects, so you'll always be ready to update your pull list. This February we've got everything from a new crossover event to the next phase of Star Wars to horror comics and ambitious high-concept ongoing series.

Over at Marvel, get ready to see the X-Men and Fantastic Four clash over the fate of Franklin Richards, plus an intriguing new Conan miniseries, Darth Vader enters another volume, and more. At DC things are just as exciting thanks to a new Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey story, the second season of The Green Lantern, and the next horror comic from Joe Hill's Hill House imprint.

If you're looking for something outside of the Big Two, we've got plenty to talk about there as well. Whether you're looking for sci-fi adventures like the new Image series Tartarus, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles miniseres, or Aggretsuko's first comic, there's a lot to choose from. Take a look at some of the most exciting new comics of the month below, and start updating your pull list.