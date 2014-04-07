Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
14 Interlace Singapore_0.jpg

19 eye-popping apartment buildings that look like sci-fi dystopias

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Apr 7, 2014

Dystopian sci-fi often offers up urban landscapes full of fortress-like structures or futuristic buildings housing elite uber-classes whose technology allows them to rule over a segregated populace. The good news is that we're ready when that vision inevitably comes to pass, as there are plenty of apartment buildings out there that already have these looks down pat. The big difference is that today's apartments are probably a lot more expensive to rent. We found 21 eye-popping examples of real apartment complexes that could easily be mistaken for buildings in a sci-fi movie.

Did we miss your favorite futuristic building? Let us know in the comments!

21 Googie Sunscreen.jpg
Bangkok Googie SunscreenA remnant of the brutalist architecture of the mid-20th century, these...
8 Turning Torso Tower.jpg
Turning Torso, SwedenWe can see the "Turning" part of the name for this, the tallest skyscraper in...
1 Hong Kong Cage Apartments.jpg
Hong Kong Cage ApartmentsIn overcrowded Hong Kong, people have found living solutions by staying in...
2 Johannesburg’s Ponte City Apartments.jpg
Johannesburg’s Ponte City ApartmentsThis cylindrical complex, the tallest residential building in...
3 Fermont Complex.jpg
Fermont Complex, CanadaThis apartment complex, situationed in a chilly Canadian town, is part of a...
11container2.jpg
Container City, LondonThis project, initially conceived and executed in London but now gone global...
5 Rotterdam Cube Houses.jpg
Rotterdam Cube HousesBuilt by architect Piet Blom, these oddly-shaped abodes tilt the cube of a...
6 Expo 67.jpg
Expo 67 Apartments, MontrealInitially designed as space and time savers and built as a posivilion...
7 Nakagin Capsule Tower.jpg
Nakagin Capsule TowerLocated in Tokyo (of course), this futuristic-looking building actually dates...
9 Elephant Building.jpg
The Elephant Building, BangkokCompleted in 1997, the Chang Bilding stands as one of the world's...
10 Urban Cactus.jpg
The Urban Cactus This Rotterdam high rise would be a great name for a tequila bar, but it's really...
12 Marina City, Chicago.JPG
Marina City, ChicagoSituated on the north bank of the Chicago River and completed in 1964, this...
13 VM Apartments.jpg
VM Apartments, DenmarkThese spectacular-looking apartments are a low-flying blimp's worst nightmare...
14 Interlace Singapore.jpg
The Interlace, SingaporeThe Interlace was crafted as a way of breaking from the standard vertical...
16 Manhattan Poland.jpg
Manhattan, Wroclaw PolandNothing like the remnants of Cold War communism for creating that special...
battleship-gunkan-tokyo37.jpg
Battleship Building, JapanBecause when we think "luxurious quarters," the cramped cabins on a...
18 Wisma Dharmala Sakti, Jakarta.jpg
Wisma Dharmala Sakti, JakartaConstructed in 1988, this building was islated as the headquarters for...
19 Torres Blancas, Madrid.jpg
Torres Blancas, MadridAnother complex inspired by trees, the "White Towers" were designed by...
20 The Colonnade, Singapore.jpg
The Colonnade, SingaporeGreat for people who have a fear of curves, the Colonnade was conceived as...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: sci fi buildings
Tag: urban cactus
Tag: expo 67
Tag: fermont complex

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: