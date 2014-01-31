19 iconic Star Wars props + models from deep inside the Lucasfilm vaults

Want to see some of the vintage Star Wars props and models that were used to make some of the most leganedary shots in sci-fi movie history?

It was a different world back when the original Star Wars trilogy was made, as FX wizardry basically consisted of being able to make hyper-detailed models and light them in a way that made them seem passably real on camera. It was a whole different animal than modern green screen and computers, but an equally (if not more) challenging skill set.

To make Star Wars work, they made a whole lot of cool miniatures, ranging from TIE fighters to X-wings and everything in between — not to mention the lightsaber handles, laser blasters, robots and puppetry models that were used across the original trilogy.

Luckily for all of us, Original Prop has acquired dozens of historic photo scans that were taken at the Lucasfilm Archives at Skywalker Ranch at some point around late 1996. We’ve pulled together 19 of the coolest pics below, but head over to their site to see the full, massive gallery.

(Via Original Prop)