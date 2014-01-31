Latest Stories

Game of Thrones (Jon and Daenerys)
Tag: TV
Every potential Game of Thrones ending, from absolutely impossible to probable
Swamp Thing Screening
Tag: TV
Swamp Thing cast and crew reveal the hope at the heart of the show's horror
Mako Mori, Pacific Rim
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/18
Lauren Laracuente.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Lauren 'GlitterXplosion' Laracuente
star_wars_21.jpg

19 iconic Star Wars props + models from deep inside the Lucasfilm vaults

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 31, 2014

Want to see some of the vintage Star Wars props and models that were used to make some of the most leganedary shots in sci-fi movie history?

It was a different world back when the original Star Wars trilogy was made, as FX wizardry basically consisted of being able to make hyper-detailed models and light them in a way that made them seem passably real on camera. It was a whole different animal than modern green screen and computers, but an equally (if not more) challenging skill set.

To make Star Wars work, they made a whole lot of cool miniatures, ranging from TIE fighters to X-wings and everything in between  — not to mention the lightsaber handles, laser blasters, robots and puppetry models that were used across the original trilogy.

Luckily for all of us, Original Prop has acquired dozens of historic photo scans that were taken at the Lucasfilm Archives at Skywalker Ranch at some point around late 1996. We’ve pulled together 19 of the coolest pics below, but head over to their site to see the full, massive gallery.

(Via Original Prop)

Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-002-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-003-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-004-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-006-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-013-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-015-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-016-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-039-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-043-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-049-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-054-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-058-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-073-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-102-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-111-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-119-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-128-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-162-RSJ.jpg
Rare-LFL-Lucasfilm-Archives-Movie-Prop-Lost-Photos-Star-Wars-Indiana-Jones-Historic-Visit-Original-Prop-Blog-174-RSJ.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Props
Tag: George Lucas
Tag: Lucasfilm

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: