1980s Apple prototypes reveal a sci-fi future we never got to see

Trent Moore
May 29, 2014

Apple has always pushed the envelope when it comes to modern technology, and some aborted 1980s prototype designs reveal some sci-fi styled tech that could’ve been.

From an iWatch conceived a full 20+ years ago to some slick cellphone designs and tablet-laptop hybrids, these decades-old designs are a fascinating peek into the early turnaround at what is now one of the biggest tech companies on the planet. These are some of the coolest retro-future designs we've seen in a while.

The designs were conceived by Hartmut Esslinger, a former designer at Apple responsible for a lot of the 1980s products. A few of these haven’t really aged that well, though several are still pretty awesome by today’s standards. Seriously, we’d have totally used this tech a few decades ago.

(Via The Verge)

