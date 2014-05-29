1980s Apple prototypes reveal a sci-fi future we never got to see

Apple has always pushed the envelope when it comes to modern technology, and some aborted 1980s prototype designs reveal some sci-fi styled tech that could’ve been.

From an iWatch conceived a full 20+ years ago to some slick cellphone designs and tablet-laptop hybrids, these decades-old designs are a fascinating peek into the early turnaround at what is now one of the biggest tech companies on the planet. These are some of the coolest retro-future designs we've seen in a while.

The designs were conceived by Hartmut Esslinger, a former designer at Apple responsible for a lot of the 1980s products. A few of these haven’t really aged that well, though several are still pretty awesome by today’s standards. Seriously, we’d have totally used this tech a few decades ago.

(Via The Verge)