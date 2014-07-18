1st art, details from Marvel's very different, new-look Superior Iron Man

As we're riding the tsunami-sized wave of Marvel’s massive comic-book shakeup, we’ve got the first few pages — as well as our first look at Iron Man's new suit, some key art and juicy info! — from Marvel’s upcoming Superior Iron Man comic book.

Those first pages, which also happen to showcase She-Hulk, are here thanks to the good folks over at Bleeding Cool, who’ve managed to snag some completed pen-and-ink artwork by artist Yildiray Cinar, with a storyline penned by Tom Taylor.

Superior Iron Man is part of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers NOW! initiative, which’ll feature some pretty radical changes for some of the company's established superhero characters, including the "Big Three": Thor, Captain America and Iron Man.

Those changes range fom the God of Thunder’s rather shocking gender swap to Captain America’s pal Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, suiting up as the brand-new Cap (all the while keeping his trademark wings on) in the wake of the jaw-dropping events of Captain America #21.

To be released in November, Superior Iron Man #1 will see Tony Stark heading to San Francisco sporting not only a shiny new suit of armor but also a whole new attitude on life.

Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told Entertainment Weekly that “The Genius Bar costume is there for a reason. The newly transformed Superior Iron Man has very ambitious plans for the city that some of its residents embrace, but not all.”

The last time someone had the word “Superior” added to the title was Superior Spider-Man, when Doctor Octopus took over Peter Parker’s brain. No such thing will happen to Tony, but Alonso notes that “like the Superior Spider-Man, Superior Iron Man is a character that’s hard to root for.”

Stark’s move to San Francisco will see the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist promote the launch of a new mobile app (welcome to 2014!), a version of his ambitious and abused Extremis tech, that'll tempt users with the possibility of physical perfection and perhaps, as well, even immortality. Talk about walking on the dark side.

The indefinite run will also see Stark being pitted against Daredevil — who is also relocating to the City by the Bay (real estate must be killing it over there) — who won't look kindly on Stark's vision of the future.

Alonso told Mashable:

"What we’re doing here is a little different -- it’s Tony Stark, the one and only Tony Stark -- and in the aftermath of the Axis event, he will surrender to his id and his legendary ego. You’ll see Tony in a new place spiritually and intellectually." "What you're seeing in Superior Iron Man is a Tony Stark who’s seen both his worst and best impulses all let loose. It is Tony, but he’s going to be in a zone now where he’s never been. He's more ambitious, cunning, egotistical ... all of those quantities are unharnessed. He has a vision for the world. I like to think his position is defensible -- controversial, but defensible."

Though we've been focusing on Iron Man, Avengers NOW! will also see changes in more than just the Big Three listed above.

All the characters featured in the first image from the gallery below — including Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and Scarlet Witch (who will all be featured in upcoming Marvel flicks), as well as Winter Soldier, Deathlok and Angela (who is in the midst of her Marvel debut, as she was originally an Image comics character but is now being worked into Thor), and Inhuman alums including Medusa and Inferno — will play a much more prominent role in the upcoming Marvel Universe going into 2015.

Alonso wouldn’t confirm which particular characters were getting solo books, but Marvel has more than 10 titles already in the pipeline, and we'd expect a lot more to be revealed during next weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, as well as throughout the next few months as we get closer to the launch.

(via EW, Bleeding Cool, Mashable, The Hollywood Reporter)