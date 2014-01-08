1st chilling look at Guillermo del Toro's The Strain TV series

Guillermo del Toro is making vampires scary again. The upcoming series The Strain is based on del Toro and Chuck Hogan's horror novel of the same name. They've partnered with FX to bring their terrifying story to the small screen. They're also getting some help from Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel), who serves as an executive producer.



FX has released two photos from The Strain featuring Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Dr. Ephraim Goodweather. In The Strain, Stoll's Dr. Goodweather is the leader of New York's Canary Team at the Centers for Disease Control. His group is sent to investigate a viral outbreak that causes vampire-like symptoms. He also has hair. Go figure.



The series approaches vampirism in a scientific way instead of leaning on traditional mythology. It seems like viral plague is the new "it" thing in television; Ron Moore's Helix also follows a group of CDC doctors dealing with a mysterious disease.



The Strain premieres in July on FX.



(via Yahoo TV)