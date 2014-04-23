Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
supernatural-spin-off-photos-7.jpg

1st footage + pics from upcoming Supernatural spin-off Bloodlines

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 23, 2014

The first footage and pics from the upcoming Supernatural spin-off, Bloodlines, have finally arrived, and it looks like an intriguing set up for a new series. Want to see?

Though the backdoor pilot is framed around a typical Supernatural episode, it definitely has a very different vibe than what fans might expect from the mothership series. Where Supernatural always has that middle America style, Bloodlines takes a much more big city approach to the monster hunting antics.

Honestly, it comes off as a little jarring, almost like they’re aiming for a more hip version of Supernatural meets Vampire Diaries. Which, this being The CW, that’s probably exactly what they’re doing. But, we’ll go with Dean’s description for now: “Godfather with fangs.”

Check out the first teaser trailer for the episode below:

The backdoor pilot airs next Tuesday, and will introduce viewers to the five monster families that run Chicago. The series will feature a Romeo and Juliet-style love story in the midst of the monster drama, and (of course) be populated with a gaggle of impossibly good-looking 20-somethings.

The project has yet to receive a series order from the network, and we’d think public reception to this backdoor pilot will go a long way toward making that decision. Do you think it can work?

(Via Entertainment Weekly, TV Line)

supernatural-spin-off-photos-1.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-2.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-3.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-4.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-5.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-6.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-7.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-8.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-9.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-10.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-11.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-12.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-13.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-14.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-15.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-16.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-17.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-18.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-19.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-20.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-21.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-22.jpg
supernatural-spin-off-photos-23.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: The CW
Tag: Supernatural: Bloodlines

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: