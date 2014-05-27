Latest Stories

BoMFrZUIQAESucG.jpg large_0.jpg

1st haunting behind-the-scenes look at Sleepy Hollow's season 2 (26 pics)

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
May 27, 2014

Filming on the second season of Sleepy Hollow is currently well underway, and we have 26 hauntingly cool behind-the-scenes pics to whet your appetites.

Fox’s surprise hit series — which started filming on May 5 — is bound to return with more supernatural shenanigans (along with a creepy dollhouse) as Lt. Abby Mills (Nicole Beharie) and Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) must resume the hunt for the First Horseman of the Apocalypse, Death, who was last seen taking off with Ichy’s wife Katrina (Katia Winter), freshly plucked out of Purgatory, in the intense season-one finale.

That is, if Abbie can get our Ichy out of his dire predicament first! (From the looks of things she does. Were there any doubts?)

All of this thanks to the evil machinations of Ichabod and Katrina's long-lost son Jeremy (formerly known as Henry Parrish, aka the Sin Eater, and played by John Noble, who is now a series regular), who shockingly became the Second Horseman, War, by episode's end.

They’ll be joined in the good fight against evil by Abbie’s sister Jenny (Lyndie Greenwood — also bumped to regular status), Capt. Frank Irving (Orlando Jones) and none other than ... Benjamin Franklin! (Timothy Busfield).

Also returning (from the looks of it) is Star Trek's John Cho as Andy Brooks.

The second season of Sleepy Hollow will air on Fox in the fall of 2014. Will you be watching?

(via Twitter)

BoMFrZUIQAESucG.jpg large.jpg
BoMD4pOIEAErx9k.jpg large.jpg
BoQAWfuIUAAQZKf.jpg large.jpg
BndeV-fIMAE4wtn.jpg
BnhxGn1IEAAxp3x.jpg
Bnin4PtIEAAFo7M.jpg
BobACq0IgAEa5Td.jpg large.jpg
BoCAHTxIQAE5Eot.jpg large.jpg
BogeNudIgAAbNLQ.jpg large.jpg
Bok-ns5IQAAfJFS.jpg large.jpg
BolW79fIYAA0Kc7.jpg large.jpg
BoMdpvCIQAAJpLc.jpg large.jpg
BoQ6p6FIAAIu-EQ.jpg large.jpg
BoR4ZwHIIAAtfbs.jpg large.jpg
BoR62-SIcAAerd5.png large.png
BoRBi_lIcAIDTjw.jpg large.jpg
BoV2eGoIIAETY4k.jpg large.jpg
BoVh6AsIcAEaymk.jpg large.jpg
BoWxKEdIMAAlBoR.jpg large.jpg
BnTmgmPIMAEe6Su.jpg
BnOt2f4IQAAWyal.jpg
BnPT8XSIMAAxQMc.jpg
Bnc1Sq0IIAA7Jxw.jpg
BnN60jxCIAAzLDJ.jpg
BnOPQeFIcAAIxRN.jpg
Bm4C2FzIIAADDVI.jpg large.jpg
