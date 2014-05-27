1st haunting behind-the-scenes look at Sleepy Hollow's season 2 (26 pics)

Filming on the second season of Sleepy Hollow is currently well underway, and we have 26 hauntingly cool behind-the-scenes pics to whet your appetites.

Fox’s surprise hit series — which started filming on May 5 — is bound to return with more supernatural shenanigans (along with a creepy dollhouse) as Lt. Abby Mills (Nicole Beharie) and Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) must resume the hunt for the First Horseman of the Apocalypse, Death, who was last seen taking off with Ichy’s wife Katrina (Katia Winter), freshly plucked out of Purgatory, in the intense season-one finale.

That is, if Abbie can get our Ichy out of his dire predicament first! (From the looks of things she does. Were there any doubts?)

All of this thanks to the evil machinations of Ichabod and Katrina's long-lost son Jeremy (formerly known as Henry Parrish, aka the Sin Eater, and played by John Noble, who is now a series regular), who shockingly became the Second Horseman, War, by episode's end.

They’ll be joined in the good fight against evil by Abbie’s sister Jenny (Lyndie Greenwood — also bumped to regular status), Capt. Frank Irving (Orlando Jones) and none other than ... Benjamin Franklin! (Timothy Busfield).

Also returning (from the looks of it) is Star Trek's John Cho as Andy Brooks.

The second season of Sleepy Hollow will air on Fox in the fall of 2014. Will you be watching?

(via Twitter)