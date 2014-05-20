1st intriguing pics from Marvel's comic-inspired CGI flick Big Hero 6

If you thought Guardians of the Galaxy was the only risky project Marvel and Disney were cooking up, think again. Just take a look at Big Hero 6.

Based on the little-known Marvel super team of the same name, Big Hero 6 tracks robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada and his brother, Tadashi. Things get crazy when a “devastating turn of events” befalls their home of San Fransokyo, so Hiro and his robot, Baymax, create a super team to solve the mystery and save the city. It sounds wild, and it looks appropriately zany. We dig it.

Though the project is based on the Marvel comic, the film is being handled by Walt Disney Studios Animation. Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh) and Chris Williams (Bolt) are directing, with Roy Conli (Tangled) attached to produce.

The film is tentatively slated to open in November 2014.

(Via The Movie Bit)