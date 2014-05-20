Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Big- Hero-6-Disney-Movie-2[3].jpg

1st intriguing pics from Marvel's comic-inspired CGI flick Big Hero 6

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 20, 2014

If you thought Guardians of the Galaxy was the only risky project Marvel and Disney were cooking up, think again. Just take a look at Big Hero 6.

Based on the little-known Marvel super team of the same name, Big Hero 6 tracks robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada and his brother, Tadashi. Things get crazy when a “devastating turn of events” befalls their home of San Fransokyo, so Hiro and his robot, Baymax, create a super team to solve the mystery and save the city. It sounds wild, and it looks appropriately zany. We dig it.

Though the project is based on the Marvel comic, the film is being handled by Walt Disney Studios Animation. Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh) and Chris Williams (Bolt) are directing, with Roy Conli (Tangled) attached to produce.

The film is tentatively slated to open in November 2014.

(Via The Movie Bit)

Big- Hero-6-Disney-Movie-1[3].jpg
Big- Hero-6-Disney-Movie-2[3].jpg
Big- Hero-6-Disney-Movie-3[3].jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Disney
Tag: Big Hero 6

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: