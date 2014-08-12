Latest Stories

1st look at Arnold Schwarzenegger zombie movie Maggie

Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 12, 2014

We've seen fast zombies and slow zombies. We've seen zombies with sensitive hearing and zombies with memories of their humanity. We've seen zombies killing and we've seen zombies get killedBut we've never before seen Arnold Schwarzenegger care for his zombie child.

For those of us who wonder what that would look like, here's your opportunity. We have four images below that show us the former-actor-turned-governor-turned-actor-again as the star of Maggie

According to IndieWire, who provided the images,

A Midwestern farmer stays by the side of his beloved teenage daughter even as she slowly turns into a cannibalistic zombie, in this daring, genre-bending debut feature from director Henry Hobson.

Co-starring Joely Richardson and Abigail Breslin as Maggie, the film has no release date, but it's set to make its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

This is one of the more interesting roles Schwarzenegger could have chosen. After all, we would have expected that in case of zombie emergency, he would break glass and every unliving thing around him. Here, he's caring for a zombie. It's a twist that, if done well, could be a new step in his career. 

Schwarzenegger's other highly anticipated movie, Terminator: Genisys, has been given a July 1, 2015, release date.

