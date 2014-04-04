1st look at Cap's new suit and Black Widow (sort of) on the set of Avengers 2

It's time for the duo from Winter Soldier to join the rest of the Avengers.

Age of Ultron is really up and running now. And it better be, since, now that Winter Soldier is out in theaters, only Guardians of the Galaxy stands between us and the Avengers sequel.

Thankfully, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff have made their way to set. And that means pictures of Chris Evans and Scarlett Johannson('s stunt double). Still, even if ScarJo isn't there, we can still glean some of what the Black Widow will be up to.

Cap is back in his more standard uniform (with some minor updates), which is a welcome return after he spent most of his time in Winter Soldier wearing his Super Soldier costume.

