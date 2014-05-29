1st look at del Toro's magical new CGI fantasy flick The Book of Life

Guillermo del Toro is a busy guy, and his latest flick looks like an interesting change of pace from recent projects like Pacific Rim and FX's horror series The Strain. Up next? The CGI fantasy flick Book of Life.

The 3D animated flick centers on a love triangle among three childhood friends, which goes absolutely bonkers when the unpredictable gods wager on which of the two men will win the young woman’s heart.

Featuring the voice talents of Channing Tatum (G.I. Joe) and Zoe Saldana (Star Trek), the flick will be directed by relative unknown Jorge Gutierrez and produced by del Toro. It’s an eclectic move for del Toro, and we’re really interested to see what he could do with this type of story in the genre.

The visuals were inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, and Book of Life has been a passion project for Gutierrez the past several years. It’s definitely a different look than you might expect from a typical animated flick, and the director sounds psyched to get it made:

"I have been pitching the story and people have been saying, 'This is cool, but you're never going to get it made.’ To other cultures it might seem dark, but the Day of the Dead is actually a very positive thing. It's about joyfully remembering the people no longer with us.”

The film is slated to open Oct. 17, and could be one of the most unique projects of 2014. Check out a few pics below showing off the main characters Manolo, Maria and Joaquin.

