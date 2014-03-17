Latest Stories

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher
Tag: TV
Werner Herzog Praises The Mandalorian, Admits He's Never Seen Star Wars
rise-of-skywalker
Tag: Fangrrls
Inhale these books and TV shows before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out
phil-hartman-newsradio
Tag: Fangrrls
In celebration of the genre-bending NewsRadio
Carrie Fisher
Tag: Fangrrls
A new study explores the link between costumes, romance and power in Star Wars
shortguardiansposter.jpg

1st look at Guardians' Ronan the Accuser + Glenn Close's Nova Corps commander

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 17, 2014

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. taking a week off, Marvel plans to flaunt all its fancy new movies this Tuesday with an old-school studio special — and it’ll apparently feature some major Guardians of the Galaxy reveals.

Screener copies of Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe have made it out into the wild, and though they strategically omitted those eagerly anticipated Avengers: Age of Ultron bits, they left in a ton of cool Guardians stuff.

Among the goodies? Our first look at Glenn Close’s Nova Commander Rael, as well as Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser. Director James Gunn has previously said he was saving those two for the next trailer, but it looks like Marvel will beat him to the punch with at least a few sneak peeks here.

Glenn Close looks intriguing in the role, and it’ll be interesting to see how the classic thespian fits into an intergalactic world filled with warrior trees and machine-gun-wielding raccoons. If nothing else, it’s just another wacky move for one of Marvel’s riskiest projects to date. Ronan the Accuser isn’t quite as clear, sadly, but we can glean he’ll be pretty threatening once he makes his official debut.

The special airs Tuesday night on ABC, and Guardians of the Galaxy opens Aug. 1.

(Via Comic Book Movie, Idle Hands)

bqon.jpg
7lbs.jpg
7hh0.jpg
dyzp.jpg
ytoz.jpg
y31m.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Glenn Close

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: