1st look at Guardians' Ronan the Accuser + Glenn Close's Nova Corps commander

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. taking a week off, Marvel plans to flaunt all its fancy new movies this Tuesday with an old-school studio special — and it’ll apparently feature some major Guardians of the Galaxy reveals.

Screener copies of Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe have made it out into the wild, and though they strategically omitted those eagerly anticipated Avengers: Age of Ultron bits, they left in a ton of cool Guardians stuff.

Among the goodies? Our first look at Glenn Close’s Nova Commander Rael, as well as Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser. Director James Gunn has previously said he was saving those two for the next trailer, but it looks like Marvel will beat him to the punch with at least a few sneak peeks here.

Glenn Close looks intriguing in the role, and it’ll be interesting to see how the classic thespian fits into an intergalactic world filled with warrior trees and machine-gun-wielding raccoons. If nothing else, it’s just another wacky move for one of Marvel’s riskiest projects to date. Ronan the Accuser isn’t quite as clear, sadly, but we can glean he’ll be pretty threatening once he makes his official debut.

The special airs Tuesday night on ABC, and Guardians of the Galaxy opens Aug. 1.

