jeff-bridges-by-marco-grob.jpg

1st look at Jeff Bridges in long-awaited film adaptation of sci-fi classic The Giver

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 23, 2014

It’s taken almost two decades, but Lois Lowry’s acclaimed 1993 novel The Giver is finally coming to the big screen — and here’s a first look at utopia.

The book, which you probably read in grade school, focuses on a boy named Jonas who is chosen to be his community’s new Receiver of Memories. But, after meeting with the elder known as the Giver, Jonas realizes there are a lot more layers to his “perfect” world than he ever realized.

It’s a great story, and considering the novel is a bestseller and won the 1994 Newberry Award, it’s amazing it took this long to make it happen. The film version stars Jeff Bridges, who spent almost 20 years championing the project, Brenton Thwaites, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgard, Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift. Yes, that Taylor Swift.

The pics show off Bridges’ spot-on take of the Giver, while Thwaites plays an admittedly older-than-expected version of Jonas. In regards to recasting Jonas as an older teen, Bridges admitted they have made some changes, but promises the “the spirit of the story is there.” Considering its taken this long to get it made, here's hoping.

The film is expected to open in August 2014.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

BRENTON-THWAITES_407x612.jpg
THE-GIVER_612x412.jpg
Tag: Jeff Bridges
Tag: The Giver
Tag: Lois Lwry

