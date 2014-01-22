Latest Stories

1st look at Nathan Fillion on Community as the gang faces the apocalypse

Krystal Clark
Jan 22, 2014

The upcoming episodes of Community are reasons for celebration and sadness. The good news is, fan favorite Nathan Fillion will make an appearance on the show. The bad news is, Donald Glover will depart his role as the hilariously naive Troy. NBC has released promo photos from Fillion's debut in "Analysis of Cork-Based Networking" and Glover's farewell in "Geothermal Escapism.” 

Did you really think Community was going to let Troy leave without one more concept episode? Once again, the gang are in a fight for their lives (not really), while wearing self-made post-apocalyptic gear. Abed and Troy look ready for war, and, as expected, Britta and Jeff are at each other's throats ... again.

Meanwhile, Fillion arrives on the scene as a new janitor. According to Deadline, his character is "Bob Waite (Fillion), the politically savvy head custodian who’s not afraid to get his hands dirty but is smart enough to wear rubber gloves." Oh, boy. Fillion, what have you gotten yourself into?

Sci-fi sidenote: "Analysis of Cork-Based Networking" will also feature T2's Robert Patrick!

(via ScreenCrush)

