1st look at original Guardians writer's return for future-set spinoff comic

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film is largely based on Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s seminal 2008 comic run, and now one of those original architects is coming back for a future-set spinoff.

Marvel has announced plans for Guardians 3000, a Guardians of the Galaxy comic set in the year 3000 following a different team of heroes from the far future operating under the Guardians moniker. The series will be written by Abnett himself, who dabbled with the future team in his and Lanning's 2008 run and all its twisty-timey storylines.

The comic will essentially resurrect the original Guardians of the Galaxy comic concept and characters from a few decades ago, which featured a team of heroes from the 31st century in which each member had come from a different planet (and in the case of the 2008 run, sometimes different timelines).

Abnett plans to up the stakes as well, with these future heroes tasked with fighting not just invading aliens — but the potential end of time itself. Here’s an excerpt from what he told Newsarama about the pitch:

“I wanted to keep [the alien invaders] element, and indeed try not to do anything to deny any continuity … However, they soon discover that the Badoon are just the tip of the iceberg, essentially opportunists taking cosmic advantage of a much deeper crisis. As Starhawk deduces, the very future itself is in danger. History and causality are unraveling and repeating themselves, and not in a friendly Groundhog Day way.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will also tie into the modern-day Marvel Universe, which has featured a broken time stream in the wake of last year’s Age of Ultron arc. It looks to be a fun concept, and with Abnett back on the book, it'll hopefully recapture the fun and insanity of that all-too-brief 2008 run.

The first issue is set to hit comic shelves in October.

