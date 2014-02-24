1st look at the new agent teaming up with Coulson's gang on S.H.I.E.L.D.

It turns out Bill Paxton’s badass agent isn’t the only new addition teaming up with Coulson’s gang on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Want to meet the other new guy?

Joss Whedon and his fellow producers are looking to beef up the recurring ranks in the small-screen corner of the Marvel universe, and Agent Triplett (B.J. Britt) will factor into that equation somehow. Triplett will apparently be introduced in the same storyline that bring Ward’s training officer Agent John Garrett (Bill Paxton) into the fold next month.

Both Britt and Paxton will be introduced in the March 4 episode “Tahiti,” which will find Coulson enlisting Garrett’s help as he tries to save the critically injured Skye and figure out the lingering secrets about his seemingly impossible resurrection.

Do you think these new characters can breathe some life into the fledgling series?

