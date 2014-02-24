Latest Stories

Scott Wolf
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew trades Freddy Prinze Jr. for Scott Wolf; CBS orders Evil; Fox calls neXt
Game of Thrones concert
Tag: TV
Winter is coming to a city near you: Game of Thrones concert going back on the road
Michael Rooker
Tag: Movies
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad wants Michael Rooker to sink his teeth into King Shark
FFVII
Tag: Games
Sony State of Play reveals first look at Final Fantasy VII Remake, Predator: Hunting Grounds and more
marvels-agents-of-shield_3_0.jpg

1st look at the new agent teaming up with Coulson's gang on S.H.I.E.L.D.

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 24, 2014

It turns out Bill Paxton’s badass agent isn’t the only new addition teaming up with Coulson’s gang on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Want to meet the other new guy?

Joss Whedon and his fellow producers are looking to beef up the recurring ranks in the small-screen corner of the Marvel universe, and Agent Triplett (B.J. Britt) will factor into that equation somehow. Triplett will apparently be introduced in the same storyline that bring Ward’s training officer Agent John Garrett (Bill Paxton) into the fold next month.

Both Britt and Paxton will be introduced in the March 4 episode “Tahiti,” which will find Coulson enlisting Garrett’s help as he tries to save the critically injured Skye and figure out the lingering secrets about his seemingly impossible resurrection.

Do you think these new characters can breathe some life into the fledgling series?

(Via Comic Book Movie)

triplett.jpg
d2snnF6.jpg
InYu1bf.jpg
RNE0GPS.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Joss Whedon
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: B.J. Britt

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: