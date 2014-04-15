Latest Stories

13858668545_fafafcce5b_z_0.jpg

1st look at Tom Riley's Robin Hood in Doctor Who's Sherwood ep

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Apr 15, 2014

Filming on season eight of Doctor Who is still going merrily along, and we’ve got some new set pics (and a possible title) from that upcoming Robin Hood episode.

This is the third episode of the new series’ run and was written by frequent Doctor Who writer Mycroft Holmes Mark Gatiss and directed by Paul Murphy. The rumored working title is “Robots of Sherwood.”

As some of you may already know, Da Vinci’s Demons star Tom Riley is guest-starring in this episode, and we’ve got a very first look at the actor all trussed up in his Robin Hood garb (making him almost unrecognizable in the process!), complete with long blond wig and beard. And lookatthat! Seems like Robin's enjoying some pretty good cell reception right then and there in the Middle Ages. Must be the TARDIS.

Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi and his companion Clara, played by Jenna Coleman, were also on location, filming the episode and graciously signing autographs.

Are you guys looking forward to that particular Doctor Who season-eight episode?

(via Doctor Who TV)

tom-riley-robin-hood-doctor-who-filming-series-8.jpg
13858668545_fafafcce5b_z.jpg
BlL83TmIEAEvgon.jpg
BlNG-n8IIAIb2CX.jpg
tumblr_inline_n41owciMEx1swdlv3.jpg
