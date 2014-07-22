1st look, details from Ridley Scott's new Halo: Nightfall Xbox TV series

The first pics from Ridley Scott’s new live-action, low-budget Halo series, Nightfall, have been released — and war is definitely looking gritty.

The pics show series star Mike Colter as the character Jameson Locke, a surgically enhanced super soldier who is a rising star in the futuristic Spartan army troubled by the military industrial complex he inhabits. The story will be set between the events of Halo 4 and the upcoming Halo 5: Guardians, in which Locke will play an integral role.

The series, which is essentially a feature film broken into separate episodes, will be directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (Falling Skies) and produced by sci-fi legend Scott. It'll be released on the Xbox. Colter opened up about the project in a recent interview, teasing his take on the script and some of his experiences shooting the series:

"(The) script was incredibly gripping. It introduces an intriguing and mysterious world that I wanted to know more about … It was a new medium for me. Who would the audience be? How would they access the series? Fortunately, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience is one of the things that Scott Free TV and 343 values first and foremost. Not only does Halo: Nightfall cater to the hardcore Halo fans, but it's also designed so newcomers to the franchise, like me, can easily enter the Halo universe, identify with the characters and be entertained by the story being told on screen … My favorite experience thus far would be shooting a scene in Belfast where I'm chasing an enemy who poses a serious threat to the people Agent Locke has sworn to protect through the city. The scene is an action-packed sequence that involves some cool special effects and a lot of coordination with the stunt team to fulfill the director's vision. I can't wait to see how it turns out.”

The series will be included with the upcoming Halo: The Master Chief Collection arriving Nov. 11.

(Via Coming Soon, Movie Web)