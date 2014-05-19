1st look at Schwarzenegger wearing the crown in King Conan: Legend of Conan

The film hasn’t even started shooting yet, but we already have our first peek at Arnold Schwarzengger’s epic return as Conan the Barbarian.

In an effort to lure in some investors for the sword-wielding epic, the studio was shopping the project around at Cannes to drum up interest. One very neat thing they brought along is the first mock-up poster, revealing a tight shot of a weathered Conan sporting his kingly crown.

Since filming hasn’t actually started, it’s about as much as they can show at this point, but we definitely dig the style. We weren’t sure what to make of old-man Conan until now, but the gray hair suits the character. Plus, he's still rocking a sword.

We can’t wait to see more.

King Conan: The Legend of Conan is tentatively set to open in December 2015.

(Via JoBlo, The Arnold Fans)