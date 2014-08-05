Latest Stories

Matt-Murdock-1600-1200.jpg

1st pics of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock on set of Marvel's Netflix series Daredevil

Trent Moore
Aug 5, 2014

We finally have our first look at Charlie Cox as the small-screen version of Matt Murdock, and he’s definitely rocking the look of Daredevil's alter ego.

The leaked set pics show Cox (Boardwalk Empire) walking down the street, sporting dark glasses with walking stick in hand. He’s wearing a nice lawyer-esque suit and definitely seems to have a reddish tint to his hair. Furthermore, he is not Ben Affleck. So, yeah, welcome to the fresh start.

If you’re unfamiliar with the canon, the series will follow Matt Murdock, a man who was blinded as a young boy but endowed with other extraordinary senses. He fights against injustice by day as a lawyer, and by night as the superhero Daredevil in modern-day Hell's Kitchen, New York City.

Daredevil will be Marvel's first original series on Netflix, and is executive-produced by Steven S. DeKnight (Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Angel) and Drew Goddard (Cabin in the Woods, Lost), with some additional input from Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Heroes).

Marvel is digging into Joss Whedon’s rolodex to staff this series with some of the brightest stars from the Buffy and Angel days, and we can’t wait to see what they do with the character. But for now, enjoy our first look at Matt Murdock in action. Here’s hoping Marvel will give us a peek at the new Daredevil suit sometime soon.

(Via Daily Mail, Just Jared)

article-2716109-204122D300000578-523_306x650.jpg
article-2716109-204123A400000578-155_634x629.jpg
charlie-cox-in-daredevil-netflix-series-first-photos-01.jpg
charlie-cox-in-daredevil-netflix-series-first-photos-04.jpg
