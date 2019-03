At this point, it seems like we’ve seen about half of Avengers: Age of Ultron, thanks to the marketing onslaught — and now the studio has dropped two more action-packed clips.

The film follows Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reassembled and tasked with taking on an enemy of their own creation — Ultron, an artificial intelligence robot army originally built as a peacekeeping force. Which was a great idea by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), until the robot realizes that the never-ending problem with humanity is humans. Oops.

These new clips offer us a look at the alliance among Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Ultron (James Spader), as the Twins seem to be a bit confused in regard to who is in the right in this battle. The second clip shows Captain America (Chris Evans) getting in on the action, saving a bystander and taking on some robot drones.

We're honestly a bit mixed on the big push to release 5,000 clips before a film actually opens, but hey, it's the world we live in. Check out the new footage below and let us know what you think:

Avengers: Age of Ultron opens May 1 in the U.S.

(Via Comic Book Movie)