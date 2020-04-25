From greedoi to Thanos: 20 animal species named after the best of genre

Lions, tigers, and xenomorphs — oh my! The worlds of biology, paleontology, and genre (fantasy, horror, and sci-fi) often overlap. Inspiration from real life makes for fantastical creations, and then those imaginative elements are found back in nature, continuing the cycle. That means plenty of animals, from giant dinosaurs to microscopic organisms, owe their names to some of the best genre fiction the world has to offer.

Obviously this isn't a comprehensive list (there could have been 12 Harry Potter entries alone), but here are 20 of our favorite animals named for genre powerhouse franchises: